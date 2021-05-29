Tyson Foods provides scholarships to local students

COURTESY OF TYSON FOODS

The Tyson Foods Perry facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to area students through their annual local scholarship program.

The scholarships will assist six individuals with college or university education-related expenses, including tuition, books, academic fees, and room and board. Tyson awards scholarships annually to children of current Tyson team members based on student performance, involvement in school and in the community, and financial need.

Recipients include Christian Chavez, Cris Gomez, Van Bawi Iang, Cindy Mena Mendez, Lilian Naranjo and Elizabeth Rodriguez. The children of Tyson team members awarded scholarships include Esperanza Chavez, Simeon Gomez, Par Hliang, Orlando Mena, Cinthia Naranjo, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Josenia Tejada and Than Za.