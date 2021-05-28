Woodward Public Library open house set for June 5

COURTESY OF WOODWARD PUBLIC LIBRARY

Woodward Public Library will celebrate its 75th anniversary from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5 with an open house at the library.

This year marks 75 years the Woodward Public Library has been open. At the first city council meeting in January 1946, five persons for library trustees were named and during the February meeting, the Ordinance for Library Trustees was written. Martha Ramsey was the first librarian and served until 1967.

The Woodward Public Library has been in three buildings. The present building was built in 1992.

The library is celebrating this milestone during Woodward’s Friends and Neighbors Day. The open house event will also host a virtual discussion with author Garry L. Gooding at 9:30 a.m. Gooding will talk about about his most recent book "Where Courage Began," a historical fiction novel set in Woodward at the town’s beginning.

Participants at the open house are encouraged to sign the guest book to sign up for prizes, including two Kindle e-readers. All attendees will receive a library logo book bag, pen and bookmark while supplies last. The Woodward Centennial Book will be also be available for purchase.

The open house will also serve as registration day for the library's summer reading program. This year's theme is "Reading Colors Your World." The summer reading program is open to all ages and will run from June 7 through July 15. Prizes will be handed out daily for reading and attendance. A final prize will be given to participants at the end of the program.