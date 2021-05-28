Jamaica Public Library summer reading program to begin June 7

COURTESY OF JAMAICA PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Jamaica Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will begin from 10 to 11 a.m. June 7 at the library, 316 Main St., and continue Mondays through early August. This year's summer reading program theme is “Reading Colors Your World."

Children will participate in story time, crafts, activities and snacks. Special incentive programming is being planned to encourage children to check out and read books from the library. The library has invested funds to upgrade and purchase new books for its children's section.

The program is open to all children of all ages. Each child must be registered for the program. Parents are asked to contact the library to provide registration information, including name, age, year completed in school and the name, address and phone number of parent or guardian. Additional information about allergies or special dietary needs is recommended.

Registration forms are available at the library, which is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, or on the library's Facebook page. Registration forms can also be emailed to parents.

For more information about the program, contact the library at 641-429-3362 or 515-370-5029 or email at jampublib@netins.net.