City of Perry sets Memorial Day closings, garbage changes

COURTESY OF CITY OF PERRY

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, garbage routes will be picked up as follows: Monday, May 31 garbage route will be picked up on Tuesday, June 1. Tuesday, June 1 garbage route will be picked up on Wednesday, June 2.

There will be no yard waste pickup on Wednesday, June 2. Yard waste pickup will resume on June 9 with pickup SOUTH of Willis Avenue.

Perry City Offices, the Perry Water Works office, the McCreary Community Building and the Perry Public Library will be closed on Memorial Day.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.