Perry Middle School recently recognized the May Finest of the Flock recipients.

Each student was recognized for their 21st century employability skills, but for a slightly different reason.

6th Grade

Kalley Whelchel was recognized for being extremely helpful and hard-working and being willing to do anything to help anyone.

Chloe Hurley was recognized for making strong improvements throughout the school year through her work ethic and persistence. She is also always willing to help other people.

Rosa Pineda was recognized for being a hard worker and pushing herself to accomplish her goals. She was also recognized for being kind to everyone and accepting of others.

7th Grade

Ally Mills was recognized for being willing to work and for having a great attitude.

Derick Carrillo was recognized for always being willing to work with other students, doing what is asked of him and being very polite.

8th Grade

Jetzibe Lopez was recognized for always being eager to participate in class and for striving to do her best on in-class assignments, assessments and homework. She was also recognized for being respectful to her teachers and for being kind to other students.

Collin Lyddon was recognized for completing his work on time, being polite, hardworking and independent.