Perry Rotary Club to receive 100+ People for Perry funds for inclusive playground project

COURTESY OF 100+ PEOPLE FOR PERRY

The 2021 2nd Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting was held at La Poste on Monday May 24.

Following the presentation of three projects, members selected and pledged $7,200 to the Perry Rotary Club Wiese Park Inclusive Playground Project.

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/non-profits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community. After 22 meetings, the group has pledged $154,800 to 22 local non-profit projects.

The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact the community:

Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered.

Each charity/non-profit/worthy cause must be a 501 (c)(3) or sponsored by a 501 (c)(3), be project based, and benefit the Perry community.

Non-profit organizations may be found at guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx.

Only members may attend and present.

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (tom.lipovac@gmail.com), or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).

The 3rd Quarter 2021 100+ People for Perry Meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23.