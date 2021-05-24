Perry Elks work with organizations, community members to place flags at Violet Hill Cemetery

Lisa Widick - Perry Elks Lodge No. 407

Special to the Chief

A true community effort took place on Saturday, May 22 at Violet Hill Cemetery as community members came together to place American flags on the grave of each United States veteran buried in the cemetery. The effort, spearheaded by Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 and Elks member Kevin Paltz, brought out Boy Scouts, Elks members, VFW members as well as community members.

Chris Cromwell and his daughters, Tiernee, Charlee and Kennedee helped place several flags. Cromwell said they heard about the effort from the Perry Elks Facebook page and just wanted to help out.

"I'm trying to teach the girls what sacrifice is all about," Cromwell said.

Tony Moore and son Zane Linn came out because Linn's scoutmaster suggested scouts come out to help.

"It's a great learning experience," Linn said.

The flags were placed in about three hours and will be taken down after Memorial Day.