Perry Chamber's fireworks drive continues with grocery bill round-up

COURTESY OF PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Perry Chamber's 2021 Fireworks Drive continues with the grocery bill round-up during the week before Memorial Day at the Perry Fareway and Hy-Vee stores. Shoppers can “round-up” their subtotal to the nearest dollar or more when checking out at either grocery store to donate to Perry’s Fourth of July fireworks display.

“It’s our employees favorite Round-Up partly because of the friendly competition with another store, but mostly as a challenge among co-workers," said Perry Fareway Store Manager Travis Landgrebe. "It is also fun for them to be a part of the fundraising efforts and ultimately see the end result on the Fourth (of July)!”

The grocery bill round-up will take place for nine shopping days at both stores, with the final day being Memorial Day on Monday, May 31. Fareway’s round-up began Friday, May 21 (excluding Sundays) and Hy-Vee’s round-up began on Sunday, May 23. Customers can choose to round-up their purchase total to the nearest dollar or an even larger amount.

“The whole team at the Perry Hy-Vee is excited to help celebrate the Fourth of July this year,” said Perry Hy-Vee Store Manager Eric Doughan. “It has been a long 18 months and I’m sure we all are ready to celebrate and gather once again. We’re excited to help do our part to make this the best Fourth of July celebration yet!”

While some activities are still to be determined, three activities are set and ready to carry forward Perry’s tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July:

Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. with line up at East Perry Plaza starting at 10:30 a.m.; route is west on Willis Avenue to Pattee Park at W 3rd Street (2 miles). Optional pre-registration online: www.perryia.org/july-4th-celebration

Live music at the Pattee Park Bandshell 6-9:30 p.m.; band to perform is RUKKUS.

Fireworks display at dusk (9:30 p.m.)

“We’ve seen tremendous support for this year’s fireworks drive so far, first with the Big Boom Bracket Battle and then with the Radio Pie Auction shortly thereafter," said Perry Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti. "I’m not aware of the Chamber ever raising that much so early in the year. It definitely relieves some stress and makes the fireworks drive more fun.”

Surpassing the total fundraising goal of $12,500 will allow for some flexibility. At their next meeting, the Perry Chamber Board of Directors will determine whether to increase the size of this year’s display or get started on next year’s fundraising, based on the success of this week’s grocery bill round-up.

The Big Boom Bracket Battle brought in $6,445.65 after four weeks of head-to-head match-ups of the top 16 ranked community members in an elimination round of 37 nominees. The Grand Finale Duo, Shaun Welch of Welch Construction and Courtney Straker of Great Western Bank, each raised more than $1,000 in the final round. Welch was ultimately awarded the grand prize of a pie in the face, delivered by his two kids.

A week later, the radio pie auction brought in $6,225 in just over an hour, thanks to 11 bakers and 10 donors. Four desserts went for over $800, breaking records each time and ultimately ensuring a record-breaking pie auction.

“Thank you to everyone that has donated so far, from quarters in collection jars to $1,000 checks, it has all added up and in record time,” Pasutti added. “The grocery bill round-up is the final push for this year’s fireworks drive, and once again, every little bit adds up to make a big difference. Thanks in advance to those rounding up, to Fareway and Hy-Vee for making this fundraiser possible, and especially to their employees that are ultimately making those asks.”

Pasutti reminds the community that donations may also be mailed to the Perry Chamber of Commerce at PO Box 472, Perry, IA 50220.

For more information regarding Perry’s Fourth of July Celebration, visit www.PerryIA.org/july-4th celebration or the Perry Chamber’s Facebook page. Questions can be directed to the Perry Chamber at PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or (515) 465-4601.