Perry Elks donate to Perry Boy Scout Troop 127

Lisa Widick - Perry Elks Lodge No. 407

Special to the Chief

Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 recently donated $600 to Perry Boy Scout Troop 127. The scouts gave a presentation to the lodge and spoke about their goals and what they hoped to accomplish by attending a leadership camp this summer.

Scoutmaster Scot Snyder said the National Youth Leadership Training will be held the first week in August and will provide leadership skills and experience the scouts can use at the local troop level as well as other situations demanding leadership of self and others.

"We are sending Dominic Rinner and Rogan Dougan to participate in this great opportunity," Snyder said. "These funds will send both boys to the training. We are very appreciative of the Elks Lodge."

Perry Elks Lodge Loyal Knight Bob Muir said the lodge has funds available to help.

"We redeem our bottles and cans weekly and keep the funds for situations like these. We are happy to help the scouts," he added.

"It is our honor to be able to assist the scouts advance and practice their skills as they are on the path of becoming future leaders in our community," said Exalted Ruler Amber Green.

For more information about Perry Boy Scout Troop 127, contact Scot Snyder at 515-205-6408. If you're interested in becoming a member of Perry Elks Lodge, contact Exalted Ruler Amber Green at 515-465-3791.