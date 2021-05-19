Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Scoop the Loop

6 p.m. Friday, May 21 starting at the Perry High School parking lot to Willis Avenue.

The Perry High School senior class will be honored through a Scoop the Loop event on Friday, May 21. Senior signs will be placed along the boulevard on Willis Avenue. The Scoop the Loop event will start at 6 p.m. at the high school parking lot. Members of the senior class will then drive down Willis Avenue. Community members are invited to wave and cheer on the seniors along the route or even join in the caravan. Seniors are encouraged to come pick up their signs when the event is over. The Scoop the Loop event returned this year as a prom fundraiser for the junior class.

Grocery Bill Round-Up

May 21-31 at Perry Fareway and Hy-Vee stores.

The grocery bill round-up for Perry’s annual fireworks drive will return from May 21-May 31 at the Perry Fareway and Hy-Vee stores. Customers are encouraged to round up their bills from May 21-31 at Fareway and May 23-31 at Hy-Vee.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st Ave. Perry.

A mobile food pantry will be held on Saturday, May 22 at Crossroads Church.

Woodward Community Blood Drive

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at United Methodist Church, 108 W. Fifth St. Woodward.

LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Donation appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-287-4903 or online at lifeservebloodcenter.org.

Exercise Your Independence Class

12 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at Woodward Public Library.

“Stay Independent: A Healthy Living Series” is a new nutrition and wellness program offered through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for adults aged 50 and older. This free program continues on May 25 with an “Exercise Your Independence” session at the Woodward Public Library, presented by ISU Extension Nutrition and Wellness Specialist Mary Krisco. Participants can register for individual sessions or the entire program. Upcoming programs include "Brain Health" on June 1 and "Cooking for One or Two" on June 8. To register, call the Woodward Public Library at (515) 438-2636.

Perry Community Blood Drive

2:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 28 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 Third St. Perry.

