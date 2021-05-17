PACES receives $20K grant from Tyson Foods to support summer programming

COURTESY OF TYSON FOODS

Perry’s Academic, Cultural & Enrichment Services recently received a $20,000 grant from Tyson Foods to support summer programming.

“We’re very grateful for Tyson’s support with PACES,” said Mary Hillman, PACES Director, in a news release. “We look forward to providing an enriching summer program for local children in Perry thanks to the generosity of the Tyson’s Perry plant.”

The goal of the funding is to help improve the health and well-being of PACES participants in the Summer Learning Center Program by supplying snacks daily, a weekend backpack food program for students in need and funding for additional summer staff to meet the COVID-19 required social distancing guidelines.

“We’re proud to support the PACES Program and be a part of helping at-risk students have a healthy and safe summer,” said Mike Grothe, Perry plant manager, Tyson Foods, in a news release. “Tyson stands by and recognizes the importance of PACES’ work to provide a program that will ensure all children have the tools they need to become better students.”

The mission of PACES is to foster academic support in a safe environment for students of working families before and after school hours. The Before/After School Learning Center is in its 21st year.