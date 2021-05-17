One Hundred+ People for Perry to meet May 24 at La Poste

COURTESY OF 100+ PEOPLE FOR PERRY

The 2021 2nd Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 24 upstairs at La Poste, 1219 Warford St.

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities, nonprofits and worthy projects which advance the quality of life in Perry.

The group has pledged $147,600 to 21 local nonprofit projects. The goal is to make four large donations each year. Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered. Each cause must be a nonprofit or sponsored by a nonprofit, be project-based and benefit the Perry community. Nonprofits may be found at guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.

Only members may attend and present at the annual meeting.

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Linda Kaufman at kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com, Tom Lipovac at tom.lipovac@gmail.com or Mark Powell at mpowell@fdplawfirm.com.