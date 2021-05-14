Perry Hy-Vee to hold supply drive for Raccoon River Pet Rescue May 15-16

COURTESY OF PERRY HY-VEE

The Perry Hy-Vee store is working to help the Raccoon River Pet Rescue restock its shelves with needed supplies.

Community members can come to the Perry Hy-Vee store from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to pick up pre-selected supplies at the check-out counter. Items include dog treats, cat litter, toys, detergent, food and more.

Customers are invited to pay for those items along with their own purchases and then place them in a donation basket for the Raccoon River Pet Rescue. The donated items will then be delivered for free to the pet rescue.

The Raccoon River Pet Rescue will have representatives available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 15 and 16 outside in a tent next to Hy-Vee (weather permitting) to answer questions, share photos of rescued pets and give more information on being a volunteer.