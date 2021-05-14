Perry High School students named to All-Conference Art Team

COURTESY OF SAVANNAH BELGARDE, PERRY HIGH SCHOOL

Perry High School recently participated in the Raccoon River Conference Virtual Art Show. The RRC is an annual art competition between the 10 district schools.

Around 1,000 high school art pieces are selected to be shown in this show. The artwork can be viewed here.

This year each school had students selected to be on an All-Conference Art team from the students who participated in the show. The following Perry students were named to the 2021 All-Conference Art Team: Yaneli Rios, Jasmin Shriver, Justice Moreland, Jeremiah Cregeen, Cassidy Hibbert, Gannon Meis and Aidyn Hood.