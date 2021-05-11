Perry students receive Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards for ‘Mamma Mia!’ performances

COURTESY OF PERRY HIGH SCHOOL

Perry High School has been recognized with the following awards and honors for their April production "Mamma Mia!" as part of the 2021 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards (IHSMTA), presented by EMC Insurance Companies:

Production Awards

Distinguished Scene -- “S.O.S”

Special Recognition

Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Role -- Ainsley Marburger as “Donna Sheridan”

Iowa PBS will broadcast a year-end Awards Showcase at 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The broadcast will feature highlights from several musical productions submitted for adjudication by high schools from across the state this year. Featured performances will be recorded at the Des Moines Civic Center in June.

Additional honors and recognition for all 78 schools in this year’s program will be available in a special online gallery at DMPA.org that will launch on July 9 in tandem with the Iowa PBS broadcast.

IHSMTA is a year-long, signature education initiative of Des Moines Performing Arts.