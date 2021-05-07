LifeServe to host blood drives May 22, 28 in Woodward, Perry

COURTESY OF LIFESERVE

LifeServe Blood Center will host blood drives ahead of summer, which is known as summer trauma season to community medical leaders due to increased visits to local emergency rooms.

Appointments are required to give blood at a drive. A Woodward community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon May 22 at United Methodist Church, 108 W. Fifth St. A Perry community blood drive will take place from 12:30 to 5 p.m. May 28 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 Third St.

LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

Donation appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-287-4903 or online at lifeservebloodcenter.org.