Did You Know... when this tent show came to Perry and what it was called? The tent shows were a popular part of entertainment in the early 1900s. These Chautauquas tent shows featured speakers, teachers, musicians, showmen, preachers and specialists of the day. They arrived in Perry in about 1905 and set up every year until about 1915. For the first years, they set up in McColl's Park at Fourth and Park streets. Some of the famous speakers were William Jennings Bryant and Billy Sunday.

