Four DMACC women golfers earn Region XI honors

Four members of the DMACC women’s golf team have been recognized for their performances in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI Championship April 24 and 25 at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

Sophomore Lydia Steier of Granger was named to the first all-region team, sophomore Krista Swenson of Story City was named to the second team and sophomores Aubrey Duncan of Columbus Junction and Emily Knoche of Iowa City received honorable mention recognition.

Steier led DMACC to a third-place finish with a 36-hole score of 170 on rounds of 84 and 86 on the par-72 layout. She tied for fifth place in the individual competition.

Swenson tied for seventh with a 172. She posted two rounds of 86.

Duncan finished in a tie for 12th place and Knoche was 15th. Duncan turned in scores of 83 and 95 for a 36-hole total of 178 and Knoche shot a 184 on rounds of 89 and 95.

Iowa Western Community College won the Region XI team championship with a 640. DMACC was third at 704, three-strokes behind runner-up Iowa Lakes Community College.

Steier, Swenson, Duncan and Knoche will represent DMACC in the 2021 NJCAA Women’s Golf Championship May 10-13 at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida.