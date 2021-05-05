Future Ready Perry Pathways Breakfast honors local high school students

COURTESY OF DMACC AT VANKIRK CAREER ACADEMY AND PERRY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The Future Ready Perry Pathways Breakfast was held on April 29 at the Hotel Pattee. The event recognized high school students and staff who participated in the new DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Pathways Program. Honored students received a Future Ready Perry Pathways Certificate and individual recognition as $100 Scholars by Perry Economic Development.

This year’s Pathways students are Mason Knapp, Alec Mills, Colby Tague, Keegan Snyder, Sam Ridnour, Amber Benway, Molly Moorhead, Amy Aguirre and Ryan Huss. VanKirk Career Academy Director Eddie Diaz and Career Advantage Advisor Tom Lipovac shared words of appreciation and encouragement to attendees.

Future Ready Perry is a community academic movement partnership of DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy, Perry Economic Development and Perry High School all working together in pursuit of high levels of academic success and pathway developments towards high demand careers. Supported by community human and financial resources, Future Ready Perry is a collective impact initiative illustrating our community’s vision and commitment to a unique educational strategy.

“It’s important to face challenges head on and the workforce development issue is a nationwide challenge that can best be solved with local solutions," said Perry Economic Development Secretary Eddie Diaz "Perry Economic Development, Perry Schools, and DMACC are supporting students in career pathways that directly address high demand needs in manufacturing and education with the goal of helping them achieve their goals."

"Perry Economic Development would like to thank our member partners, without them, we would not be able to initiate programming like these pathways," Diaz added.

The program connects high school student interests to future pathways and incentivizes students. High student interest equates with improved attendance, motivation, classroom attentiveness and course success all desired qualities that are transferable to the secondary level, post-secondary level and the workplace.

“Our intent is to assist students in discovering their “Life’s Calling” - what inspires them, what energizes them, what strengthens them, offering guidance as they pursue their dreams and aspirations," Career Advantage Advisor Tom Lipovac said.

The Future Ready Perry initiative begins with the Applied Engineering Pathway and the Teacher Pathway with focus on a career path and key employability skills while enrolled in related high school courses. The Pathways are entry preparation for the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Applied Engineering Academy and the Teacher Academy through the Career Advantage program.

Career Advantage provides students with high school and tuition free DMACC academic credit simultaneously and preparation for future entry into the workforce or post-secondary programs. Future Ready Perry’s expansion is anticipated to include a Healthcare Pathway connecting to the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Health Occupations Academy.

For additional information or involvement in the Future Ready Perry initiative, contact the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy (515-428-8100)