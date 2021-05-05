City of Perry alerts residents of reduced water pressure May 6 in northwest Perry

COURTESY OF CITY OF PERRY

There will be reduced water pressure in the NORTHWEST area of Perry on Thursday, May 6 between approximately 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The area affected will be from Dewey Avenue to Park Street and from 1st Street to West 5th Street.

The Perry Water Works does NOT intend to shut the water off completely, but pressures will be very low. No boil order is anticipated. This is to allow for replacement of a fire hydrant that is leaking.

Please call Perry Water Works at 515-465-2562 if you have any questions.