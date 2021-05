COURTESY OF CITY OF PERRY

8th Street between Pine Street and Highway 141 will be closed during the following periods for a street repair project:

Tuesday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Both lanes closed

Tuesday, May 4 after 4 p.m. – One lane will be open for traffic

Wednesday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Both lanes closed

Please call Perry City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.