Perry Public Library sets May virtual programs, celebrates Little Free Libraries Month

COURTESY OF THE PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Imagine Your Story Summer Library Programs Registration - May 3

Registration for the 2021 Imagine Your Story Summer Library Programs opens May 3 in person at the library or online. Programs for children of all ages, teens and adults will combine reading incentives with grand prize drawings and special virtual events during the summer months, through July. Registration is required for the free program. Go to perry.lib.ia.us/ and click the Summer Library Program link to register. For information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Books and Bites Program (1st-2nd Grade) – May 5

The May Books and Bites program for First and Second Graders is at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5. The featured story is "Dragon Loves Tacos" by Adam Rubin, and we will make walking tacos for our snack. This is a live Zoom program with children’s librarian Suzanne Kestel. The free program comes with a snack kit you pick up at the library prior to the program, but registration is required. Call the library for more information or to register by Monday, May 3: 515-465-3569. Register online at: perry.lib.ia.us/events/books-bites.

Virtual Mystery Book Club Events – May 25, 26

Perry Public Library will offer two Murder at the Library virtual book club events in May. The selected title for May 2021 is "Shanghai Secrets" by Sulari Gentill. The Zoom book discussion with Library Director Mary Murphy begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, and the virtual author event with Sulari Gentill will take place at 6 p.m. (Central Time) on Wednesday, May 26. Anyone interested may join Library Director Mary Murphy for the free events, but registration is required. Print books and e-books will be available for participants. Call the library to register or for more information: 515-465-3569.

May is Little Free Libraries Month

May is Little Free Libraries Month, and in the spirit of celebration, Perry Public Library reminds community members of the Little Libraries in Perry that anyone can use. Perry Perk, Fareway, Dallas County Hospital and the McCreary Center host Little Libraries on their premises. In addition, four nursing homes and Hamlin Bell Apartments have Little Libraries for their residents. Books are treasures to share again and again. Help yourself to a free book at any time - or leave a book that you've loved for someone else to enjoy.