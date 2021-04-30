COURTESY OF PERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Perry Middle School recently recognized the April Finest of the Flock recipients.

Each student was recognized for their 21st century employability skills, but for a slightly different reason.

6th Grade

Lily Myers was recognized for being extremely helpful, organized, nice to others, motivated and responsible. She also likes challenges and sets high expectations.

Zachary Kenyon was recognized for his communication skills, being empathetic. He is a motivated learner, always asks how can he help and even holds the door open for teachers.

7th Grade

Israel Soto-Reyes was recognized for having a positive attitude, being willing to help other students in class when they are struggling and for being respectful to his teachers and peers.

Catherine Miranda was recognized for having a positive attitude towards teachers and school, being helpful during class work time and being willing to stay after class to help teachers sanitize and wipe down desks.

8th Grade

Melisa Ortega was recognized for always being on task, being a hard worker and for being willing to help out her classmates.

Owen Myers was recognized for always being well behaved and being Mr. Reliable.