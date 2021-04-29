Red Cross volunteers to share safety resources with Perry residents on May 8

COURTESY OF THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

Red Cross volunteers will share safety resources with Perry residents May 8 as part of Sound the Alarm, a program on home fire safety.

Sound the Alarm is a national effort to educate people about home fire safety in high-risk neighborhoods. Volunteers will meet with residents, by appointment, outside their homes to share fire safety information and help them create an escape plan to practice their two-minute fire drill.

Perry residents wishing to make an appointment to have Red Cross volunteers visit their homes on May 8 should call 833-422-1751.

The Red Cross is also partnering with the Perry Fire Association to install smoke alarms in homes that need them.

“Home fires remain the most frequent disaster during COVID-19, yet most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to safely escape,” said Leslie Schaffer, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Serving Central Iowa. “It is critical that we help our neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters.”

Perry is among more than 50 communities nationwide participating in the national Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative.

The Red Cross is also offering virtual educational visits this spring. To have a phone conversation with a Red Cross volunteer about home fire safety and preparedness, call 833-422-1751. The virtual educational opportunities are available to anyone, not just Perry residents.