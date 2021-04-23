Perry junior class looks to raise funds for prom through upcoming events

COURTESY OF PERRY PROM COMMITTEE

Daddy-Daughter Dance

The Perry High School junior class will sponsor a Daddy-Daughter Dance from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the Perry Elementary cafeteria. The dance is for girls ages preschool through fifth grade and their dad or father figure. Admission is $5 per person. Games, flowers, a photo booth and a concessions stand will be available for purchase. Masks will be required.

Pumping Gas

Perry High School juniors will be pumping gas and cleaning windshields for free-will donations from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the Casey's on First Street.

T-Shirts

The junior class is raising funds by offering each grade level, K-12, a Class T-shirt. The deadline to order shirts is the end of the day on Monday, April 26.

Scoop the Loop Signs

Donations for sponsoring a senior sign for the Scoop the Loop event will be collected starting April 26. Forms will be available in the Perry High School office or by calling Holly Killmer (515) 321-1651. Signs will be displayed on the boulevard for the Scoop the Loop event, date TBD.

Car Wash

Perry students will be available to wash cars for a donation from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at Clean Works Autowash.