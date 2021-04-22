Myrna Reynoldson Mayfield Trust awards 2021 grants, scholarships

COURTESY OF MYRNA REYNOLDSON MAYFIELD TRUST

The Myrna Reynoldson Mayfield Trust recently awarded $33,700 in grants for the benefit of the residents of Woodward and surrounding rural areas.

Grant recipients include Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day, which received $3,000 for fireworks; Woodward Cemetery Association, which received $3,500 for tree replacement & other repairs; the Woodward Public Library, which received $4,500 for programs, adventure passes and DSM Register; Woodward Hawks 12u Softball, which received $1,000 for equipment and league fees; WG Hawks 14u Softball, which received $1,500 for equipment and tournament fees; Woodward Granger Youth Football, which received $3,000 for helmets; Woodward Granger Booster Club, which received $2,500 for treadmills; Woodward Granger Community School District, which received $3,000 for a community garden expansion at the high school and garden start-up at Grandwood; Woodward Granger High School Class of 2022, which received $2,500 towards graduation and after prom expenses; Woodward Golf Club, which received $2,900 for plumbing repairs, touch up paint and a baby pool transfer pump; Woodward United Methodist Church Outreach Committee, which received $1,900 for a school supply drive; and Woodward United Methodist Church, which received $4,400 for Christian education and materials, youth group and pastor education.

Scholarships totaling $10,000 will be awarded to seven Woodward-Granger High School students and graduates for their post-high school education.

Questions about the grant/scholarship guidelines and application forms may be directed to the directors of the trust, including Chairman Mike Ramsey, Vice-Chair Milt Heifner and secretary Rich Danilson or to C. Scott Finneseth of Finneseth, Dalen & Powell, PLC.

The Myrna Reynoldson Mayfield Trust is a nonprofit which makes annual distributions in the Woodward and adjacent rural areas for educational, civic, cultural, historical, recreational, charitable and religious purposes. Myrna Reynoldson Mayfield was a long-time Woodward resident.