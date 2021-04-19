Dallas County gives vaccine availability update for week of April 19

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

Dallas County was allocated 900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the week of April 19.

Of these doses, 100 will be used for population specific clinics and 800 will be available for all eligible populations at one of the sites listed below.

Dallas County Health Department

Suite C, 25747 North Ave., Adel, IA 50003

Scheduling will open at noon Fridays. Call 515-993-3750 to schedule or click here to schedule online

Adel Health Mart Pharmacy

113 N. Ninth St., Adel, IA 50003

Click here to schedule online

Medicap Perry

601 First Ave., Perry, IA 50220

Click here to schedule online

Redfield Medical Clinic

1013 First St., Redfield, IA 50233

Call 515-833-2301 to schedule

Sumpter Pharmacy

628 Nile Kinnick Drive S #1/2, Adel, IA 50003

Click here to schedule online

Exemplar Care

Suite 330, 7300 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Call 515-650-4370 to schedule

Additional pharmacies are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program including HyVee, CPESN, CVS, Health Mart, Walgreens, Costco and Walmart. These pharmacies receive vaccine supply directly from federal partners and are not counted in the county’s total allocation. Check these pharmacy’s websites and social media for updates on how to schedule an appointment at their clinics.

Current eligibility includes all persons 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is authorized for those 16 and older; the Moderna and Janssen (J&J) are authorized for those 18 and older.

Dallas County residents are asked to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. Residents should continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Wear a mask or facial covering

Practice distancing 6 feet from those outside your household

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 211. The 211 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowans in additional languages at 877-558-2609.