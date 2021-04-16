Perry spring fire hydrant flushing program to start April 19

COURTESY OF CITY OF PERRY

Beginning Monday, April 19th, the Perry Water Works will begin the spring fire hydrant flushing program. This maintenance procedure will take approximately three weeks to complete.

During this flushing event, you may experience low water pressure for a short time. You may also experience discolored water. If you experience discolored water, please flush your home plumbing until the water clears up.

The Perry Water Works thanks you for your understanding and cooperation during this important maintenance program.

If you have any questions, please call 515-465-2562.