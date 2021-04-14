Percival Scientific holds groundbreaking for building expansion

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday morning for a building expansion at Percival Scientific.

President/CEO Gary Wheelock said the company first started talking about a building expansion two and a half years ago. The expansion will add about 60 percent of production space.

More:Announcement at Percival Scientific highlights record level of Iowa investments through Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program

"This is just the initial stages of getting us more room to continue to grow,” Wheelock said after Wednesday’s groundbreaking. “It’s been two and a half years to get going and we’re excited to get going, fill up the space and continue to grow.”