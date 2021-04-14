Percival Scientific holds groundbreaking for building expansion

Allison Ullmann
Perry Chief
Representatives of Percival Scientific pose for a photo during a groundbreaking ceremony for a building expansion on Wednesday, April 14. From left, Daniel Kiekhaefer (VP of Engineering), Jesse Smith (VP of Manufacturing), Gary Wheelock (President/CEO), Henry Imberti (Sr. VP of Engineering) and Joni Campidilli (VP of Sales/Marketing). Not pictured, Mitch Yates (VP of Purchasing).

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday morning for a building expansion at Percival Scientific.

President/CEO Gary Wheelock said the company first started talking about a building expansion two and a half years ago. The expansion will add about 60 percent of production space.

"This is just the initial stages of getting us more room to continue to grow,” Wheelock said after Wednesday’s groundbreaking. “It’s been two and a half years to get going and we’re excited to get going, fill up the space and continue to grow.”

The ground is broken for a building expansion at Percival Scientific on Wednesday, April 14. From left, Daniel Kiekhaefer (VP of Engineering), Jesse Smith (VP of Manufacturing), Gary Wheelock (President/CEO), Henry Imberti (Sr. VP of Engineering) and Joni Campidilli (VP of Sales/Marketing). Not pictured: Mitch Yates (VP of Purchasing).
Representatives of Septagon Construction Co. and Percival Scientific pose for a photo during a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, April 14.