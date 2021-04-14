DMACC students take 6th in auto contest

COURTESY OF DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Des Moines Area Community College Perry VanKirk Career Academy students Connor Smith and Chaz Warson, both of Madrid, took sixth place in the 29th annual DMACC/Iowa Automobile Dealers Association Automotive Skills Contest recently held at the DMACC Ankeny Campus.

For taking sixth place, they each received donated tools and supplies.

DMACC Southridge Center Career Academy students Carson Hinds of Norwalk and Waylon Lawr of Indianola were the skills competition first place finishers.

Roland Story High School took second place and Boone/Nevada High School captured third. Other schools competing were LeMars High School, the DMACC Ankeny Campus Career Academy, the DMACC Perry VanKirk Career Academy, Algona High School and Ames/Ballard/Collins-Maxwell/Gilbert and South Hamilton High School.

Hinds and Lawr each received numerous tools and supplies donated by the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association. Each member from the other seven teams also received tools and supplies from the association for their participation in this competition. In total, more than $24,000 worth of tools and equipment was awarded to the contestants.

Eight two-member teams of Iowa high school automotive students qualified for the hands-on portion of the Automotive Skills Contest by having the highest average scores on a written test held in November on the DMACC Ankeny Campus. More than 130 students representing 12 Iowa high schools competed in the written portion of the contest.

The DMACC Foundation provided $1,000 scholarships to each of the first-place finishers, $600 scholarships to each of the second-place winners, $400 scholarships to each of the third-place winners and $250 scholarships to the fourth-place finishers.