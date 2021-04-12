Perry Lutheran Homes StepUp Scholarship applications due April 15

Submitted by Perry Lutheran Homes

Perry Lutheran Homes is reminding high school seniors that StepUp Scholarship applications are due on Thursday, April 15.

Up to seven scholarships from $250 to $1,000 will be awarded through the new program. Students from seven area high schools pursuing careers in healthcare and long-term care are eligible, including Perry, Greene County, Ogden, Panorama, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, Woodward-Granger and Dallas Center-Grimes.

Learn more and apply online today at: https://perrylutheranhome.org/about/scholarships/

