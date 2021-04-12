Dallas County Health Department gives vaccine availability update for week of April 12

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

Vaccine supply in Dallas County remains limited. A small number of appointments will be available for the week of April 12. These appointments are expected to fill quickly. As vaccine continues to arrive in Dallas County, additional appointment slots will become available in the upcoming weeks.

Current eligibility includes all persons 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is authorized for those 16 and older; the Moderna and Janssen (J&J) are authorized for those 18 and older.

Dallas County was allocated 900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine April 12. Of these doses, 200 will be used for population-specific clinics and 700 will be available for all eligible populations at one of the sites listed below.

Dallas County Health Department 25747 North Ave., Ste C, Adel, IA 50003 Scheduling will open at noon Fridays Call 515-993-3750 to schedule or click here to schedule online

Adel Health Mart Pharmacy 113 N. Ninth St., Adel, IA 50003 Call 515-993-3644 to schedule or click here to schedule

Medicap Perry 601 First Ave., Perry, IA 50220 Call 515-465-3391 or click here to schedule

Sumpter Pharmacy 628 Nile Kinnick Dr S #1/2,Adel, IA 50003 Call 515-993-1119 or click here to schedule

Exemplar Care 7300 Westown Parkway, Ste. 330 West Des Moines, IA 50266 Call 515-650-4370 to schedule



Select HyVee and CPESN pharmacies in Iowa are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. These pharmacies receive vaccine supply directly from federal partners and are not counted in the county’s total allocation. Please check these pharmacy’s websites and social media for updates on how to schedule an appointment at their clinics.

We encourage Dallas County residents to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. It is also critical to continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Wear a mask or facial covering

Practice distancing 6 feet from those outside your household

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 2-1-1. The 2-1-1 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 877-558-2609.