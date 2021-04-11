Perry Elks install officers for 2021-22 lodge year

Lisa Widick - Perry Elks Lodge No. 407

Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 held its annual Installation of Officers and Elk of the Year presentation on Saturday, April 10.

Amber Green became the second female Exalted Ruler for the Perry lodge. Her fellow chair officers are Leading Knight Travis Landgrebe, Loyal Knight Bob Muir and Lecturing Knight Joe Schieb. Other elected and appointed positions for the 2021-22 lodge year include Inner Guard Dave Davis, Esquire Eric Derry and Chaplain John Erickson. New trustee Heather Erickson was welcomed by fellow trustees Steve Hick and Greg Haglund. Larry Meacham was installed as lodge secretary with Jon Jamison lodge treasurer.

At the end of the Installation of Officers ceremony the 2020-21 Elk of the Year award was presented. The award, presented by Denny Snowgren, 2017-18 Elk of the Year, was given to Steve Stammer. He has been a member since March 1999. Stammer, who resides in Perry with wife Melissa, was given the award for being a huge behind-the-scenes member of the lodge.

Stammer clearly had no idea he was receiving the award from the look on his face when his name was announced.

The evening concluded with a dinner prepared by Stammer, fellow member Kyle Baxter and Exalted Ruler Green.

To date the Perry Lodge has given back to the community nearly $4 million since its inception in 1898. The 2020-2021 lodge year saw cash contributions to the Perry community of over $11,000.

If you’re interested in becoming an Elk member, contact Exalted Ruler Amber Green at 515-465-3791.