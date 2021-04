Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did You Know... when this photo of the Maid-Rite was taken? This is a photo of the day after the April 10, 1973, blizzard here in Perry. We received over 9 inches of snow in this late spring snowstorm that brought Perry to a standstill. Just thought I'd remind everyone of what Mother Nature can throw our way.

Next week

Did You Know... where this grocery store was located?