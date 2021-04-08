City of Perry sets 2021 Yard Waste Collection Schedule

Submitted by City of Perry

Residential curbside yard waste pickup began on Wednesday, April 7. Collection will continue on Wednesday, April 14 on the NORTH side of Willis Avenue.

All yard waste except tree, bush or brush materials are to be placed in paper yard waste bags with a maximum weight of 40 pounds and set near the street curb in front of the residence.

All tree, bush and brush materials are to be bundled and tied in maximum lengths of four feet with a maximum weight of 40 pounds and set near the street curb in front of the residence.

To assure prompt pick-up, please have your yard waste at the curb by 7 a.m. If you have any questions, please call City Hall at 515-465-2481.

The 2021 Yard Waste Collection Schedule was featured in City of Perry's April 2021 newsletter, which was included with the monthly City utility bill.

Visit p.weebly.com/93335938/a97f0278cd/2021_Yard_Waste_Schedule.pdf to view a copy of the 2021 Yard Waste Collection Schedule.