Perry Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Perry Public Library

The Perry Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for member Perry Public Library on Wednesday, April 7 to celebrate its reopening after a recent renovation.

The ribbon cutting was held during National Library Week, celebrated this year from April 4-10. The Perry Public Library will continue its celebration throughout the week with goodie bags, an in-library scavenger hunt, an outdoor hunt around Perry and prize drawings.

The Perry Public Library also dedicated the Wilford Roberts Memorial table and chairs during the April 7 ribbon cutting ceremony. Keep watching for more on the dedication at www.theperrychief.com.