Perry Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Perry Public Library

Allison Ullmann
Perry Chief
The ribbon is cut outside the Perry Public Library on Wednesday, April 7.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for member Perry Public Library on Wednesday, April 7 to celebrate its reopening after a recent renovation.

The ribbon cutting was held during National Library Week, celebrated this year from April 4-10. The Perry Public Library will continue its celebration throughout the week with goodie bags, an in-library scavenger hunt, an outdoor hunt around Perry and prize drawings.

The Perry Public Library also dedicated the Wilford Roberts Memorial table and chairs during the April 7 ribbon cutting ceremony. Keep watching for more on the dedication at www.theperrychief.com.

Library Director Mary Murphy welcomes those attending the ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 7 outside the Perry Public Library.
Community members react after the ribbon is cut at Perry Public Library on Wednesday, April 7.