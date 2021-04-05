Dallas County now vaccinating all persons 16 years and older

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

Dallas County has opened eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to all persons 16 years of older as of April 5; those previously eligible will remain eligible for the duration of the pandemic.

In Dallas County, nearly 40% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine leaving just over 40,000 individuals still needing a vaccination appointment. The expanded eligibility does not guarantee instant availability. Demand for vaccine is expected to be larger than the supply currently on hand. However, everyone that wants a vaccine will be able to receive one in the next couple months.

There are currently three highly effective vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use to prevent COVID-19. Dallas County Health Department encourages individuals to receive the first vaccine available to them. The Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for those 16 years of age and older; the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are authorized for those 18 years of age and older.

To schedule a vaccine, visit vaccinate.iowa.gov and find a provider. Dallas County Health Department releases information at noon Mondays showing where vaccine has been allocated in the county for that week at dallascountyiowa.gov/vaccine. Hy-Vee and CPESN associated pharmacies are participating in the federal retail pharmacy program and will be receiving vaccine directly from the federal government. Check these pharmacy’s websites and social media for updates on how to schedule an appointment at their clinics.

Dallas County Health Department schedules vaccination appointments both online and over the phone at noon Fridays for the health department clinic only. Appointments are available first come, first served and fill very quickly. More information on the health department clinic can be found at dallascountyiowa.gov/vaccine.

The 211 Call Center is available to assist Iowans needing help to schedule a vaccine appointment due to lack of computer access or language barriers. Services are available in 240 languages. Dial 211 or 800-244-7431, press 1, and then press 9 and to be connected to the Vaccine Navigator Hotline.

For the week of April 5, Dallas County Health Department was allocated 1,200 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 900 of Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. Of these doses, 1,100 will be used for population specific clinics and 1,000 will be available for all eligible populations at one of the sites listed below. All Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at population specific clinics aligning with Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.

Dallas County Health Department

Suite C, 25747 North Ave., Adel, IA 50003

Scheduling will open at noon Fridays. Call 515-993-3750 to schedule or click here to schedule online

Adel Health Mart Pharmacy

113 N. Ninth St., Adel, IA 50003

Click here to schedule online

HyVee Perry

1215 141st St., Perry, IA 50220

Click here to schedule online

HyVee West Des Moines

1010 60th St., West Des Moines, IA 50266

Click here to schedule online

Redfield Medical Clinic

1013 First St., Redfield, IA 50233

Call 515-833-2301 to schedule

Sumpter Pharmacy

628 Nile Kinnick Drive S #1/2, Adel, IA 50003

Click here to schedule online

Exemplar Care

Suite 330, 7300 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Call 515-650-4370 to schedule

HyVee Waukee

1005 E. Hickman Road, Waukee, IA 50263

Click here to schedule online

Medicap Waukee

10 Warrior Lane, Waukee, IA 50263

Click here to schedule online

Walgreens

15601 Hickman Road, Clive, IA 50325

Click here to schedule online

Dallas County residents are asked to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. Residents should continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Wear a mask or facial covering

Practice distancing 6 feet from those outside your household

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 211. The 211 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowans in additional languages at 877-558-2609.