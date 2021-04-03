Linden Public Library to celebrate National Library Week, hold fundraiser

Contributed news from Linden Public Library

LINDEN — Community members are invited to visit the new Linden Public Library, 3384 268th St., during National Library Week from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 10. Snacks and goody bags will also be given out.

Other upcoming events will include a canvas painting fundraiser, an archery afterschool program, storm science with Iowa State University, Blank Park Zoo and literacy bags.

The library will hold a Paint ‘n’ Party fundraiser at 1 p.m. May 2 to raise money for the library. Gina Lloyd will walk attendees through the painting; no artistic experience is necessary. The class, for adults only, is $40 and includes all materials.

To register, call 641-744-2124.