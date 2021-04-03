Jamaica Public Library to celebrate National Library Week

Contributed news from Jamaica Public Library

Jamaica Public Library, 316 Main St., will celebrate National Library Week, observed this year from April 4 to 10, with an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. April 5.

Information will be available on the programs, services and activities available at the library. Plans will be announced for a summer reading program for children to begin in June and a community meeting to discuss future plans of the library. The event will include refreshments and a drawing for door prizes.

The theme for National Library Week, “Welcome to Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services.