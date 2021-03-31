Perry Public Library to celebrate National Library Week, sets April virtual programs

Contributed news from Perry Public Library

Wee Wonders Recorded Programs for Babies – April 1, 15

New Wee Wonders recorded programs for babies 0-18 months old are posted the first and third Thursdays of the month on the Perry Public Library website: www.perry.lib.ia.us. The programs include songs, finger plays, simple stories and developmentally appropriate activities. Registered participants also receive free parent handouts and a free book for each session, available for pickup during library open hours. April 2021 programs will be posted April 1 and 15. Call: 515-465-3569 or email: skestel@perry.lib.ia.us to register.

Perry Public Library Celebrates National Library Week – April 5-10

Perry Public Library will celebrate National Library Week 2021 from April 5-10 and this year’s theme is Welcome to Your Library! We will give out goodie bags during the week, and patrons are invited to participate in an in-library scavenger hunt to earn a chance in a prize-drawing or an outdoor hunt around Perry to receive a small prize. We will hold an additional prize-drawing for all who complete our Welcome to Your Library coloring page. Join us for our Renovation Ribbon-Cutting at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, when we will dedicate the Wilford Roberts Memorial table and chairs. Come see our newly renovated spaces and browse for some great reading materials - and so much more. We look forward to your visit, but please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing while we incrementally move closer to post-pandemic times. Library patrons are reminded that they have free access to a variety of virtual materials and programs from their home computer or mobile device. Visit our website and learn more about our online resources: www.perry.lib.ia.us. Welcome to Your Library!

Books and Bites (1st-2nd Grade) – April 7

Children in First and Second Grades are invited to join Miss Suzanne for another fun Books and Bites program, at 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 7. We will listen to the story "The Best Nest" by P.D. Eastman and we will construct an edible nest for our snack. This is a free, live Zoom program, but registration is required by the deadline, Monday, April 5, to receive the Activity/Snack Kit. Call the library for more information or to register: 515-465-3599, or register online at: www.perry.lib.ia.us/events/books-bites.

Sweet Tweets Storytime (Ages 2-5) – April 7, 14, 21, 28

The Sweet Tweets Storytime unit for children ages two to five continues this April with four more sessions, at 10:15 a.m., on Wednesdays, April 7, 14, 21, 28. During the live Zoom programs with Children’s Librarian Miss Suzanne, we will learn all about birds: owls, flamingos, songbirds and birds that live in Iowa. Stories, songs, games, simple crafts and pre-literacy activities will be incorporated into the programs and Activity Kits are included. Storytimes are free, but registration is required. Call the library: 515-465-3569, register online: www.perry.lib.ia.us, or email Suzanne Kestel: skestel@perry.lib.ia.us to participate.

Quarterly Classics Book Club: 'My Ántonia' – April 13

The Perry Public Library Quarterly Classics Book Club will hold its April 2021 book discussion by Zoom meeting, at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 13. The selected book for April is "My Ántonia" by Willa Cather. Anyone may join the group at any time, but registration is required for the Zoom meeting invitation. Discussion leader is Jill Cook. Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Virtual Craft Club Event – April 26

The Perry Public Library virtual Craft Club will meet for another evening event, at 6 p.m., Monday, April 26. Zoom presenter is Sarah Finn and the featured craft is Paper Gerbera Daisy Bouquet - just in time for Mother’s Day. Participants must pay $5 and register by the deadline, Monday, April 19, to receive the craft kit, which will be ready for pick-up on April 22. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun. Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Virtual Mystery Book Club Events – April 27, 28

Perry Public Library will offer two Murder at the Library virtual book club events this April. The featured title for the April events is "The Mystery of Mrs. Christie" by Marie Benedict. The Zoom book discussion with Library Director Mary Murphy begins at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 27 and the Author Talk with Marie Benedict will take place at 6 p.m., Central Time, on Wednesday, April 28 and is also accessible online. Anyone interested may join Library Director Mary Murphy for the free events, but registration is required. Print books and eBooks will be available for participants. Call the library to register or for more information: 515-465-3569.

​​For additional information contact the library at 515-465-3569.