Dallas County gives vaccine availability update for week of March 29

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

Vaccine supply in Dallas County remains limited. A small number of appointments will be available for the week of March 29. These appointments are expected to fill quickly. As vaccine supply continues to arrive in Dallas County, additional appointment slots will become available in the upcoming weeks.

Current eligibility includes:

Healthcare workers

Long-term care residents

Individuals ages 65 and older

First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers

PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and child care workers

Individuals ages 16-64 that are or might be at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to medical conditions listed at https://bit.ly/3ee0q3p

Individuals with disabilities living in home settings that are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff. Further clarification is available at https://bit.ly/38g5lxf

Frontline essential workers in the food, agricultural, distribution, and manufacturing sectors who work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing. Further clarification is available at https://bit.ly/38g5lxf

Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not including college dormitories

Government officials, including staff, to ensure continuity of government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capital during the legislative session.

Dallas County was allocated 900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 2,340 doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the week of March 29. Of these doses, 1,470 will be used for population specific clinics and 1,770 will be available for all eligible populations at one of the sites listed below.

Dallas County Health Department

25747 N Ave. Ste C, Adel, IA 50003

Scheduling will open at noon Fridays. Call 515-993-3750 to schedule or click here to schedule online

HyVee West Des Moines

1010 60th St., West Des Moines, IA 50266

Click here to schedule online

HyVee Westlakes

1725 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Click here to schedule online

HyVee Waukee

1005 E. Hickman Road, Waukee, IA 50263

Click here to schedule online

Walgreens

15601 Hickman Road, Clive, IA 50325

Click here to schedule online

Exemplar Care

Suite 330, 7300 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Call 515-650-4370 to schedule

Adel Health Mart Pharmacy

113 N. Ninth St., Adel, IA 50003

Call 515-993-3644 or click here to schedule

Medicap Perry

601 First Ave., Perry, IA 50220

Call 515-465-3391 or click here to schedule

Select HyVee and CPESN pharmacies in Iowa are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. These pharmacies receive vaccine supply directly from federal partners and are not counted in the county’s total allocation. Check these pharmacy’s websites and social media for updates on how to schedule an appointment at their clinics.

Dallas County residents are asked to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. Residents should continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Wear a mask or facial covering

Practice distancing 6 feet from those outside your household

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 211. The 211 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowans in additional languages at 877-558-2609.