Raccoon River Pet Rescue receives donation from Perry Pathfinders 4-H Club

A cart stacked with cat litter and paper towels was wheeled into Raccoon River Pet Rescue on Sunday.

“We were just running low on cat litter,” Janelle Repp said after members of the Perry Pathfinders 4-H Club brought the donations into the facility.

Repp, who serves on the board of directors, added that the disposable items like the cat litter, paper towels and cleaning supplies were especially needed as they are heading into cat season. Repp added that they already have four pregnant cats and one cat with kittens and they expect to see more in the near future.

“This is so appreciated, I just can’t say it enough,” Repp said to the 4-H members.

Kendra Woehl, co-leader of the Perry Pathfinders 4-H Club, said the idea behind the donation came from club member Lily Hollingsworth.

“I’ve always loved animals and when I found out they built this shelter I’ve always wanted to do a donation,” said Hollingsworth, a sixth-grader at Perry Middle School.

Club members were on board with the idea and Woehl said they worked together to decide how much they wanted to allocate to the project and what items they wanted to purchase based off of the shelter’s wish list posted on its website. They also made cat beds during a recent meeting.

“It was a team building activity for everybody and it was a great way to give back to the community,” Woehl said. “They’ve been looking for some opportunities to give back with some of the money we’ve raised from different fundraisers we’ve done.”

Members of the Perry Pathfinders 4-H Club brought the donations to the Raccoon River Pet Rescue on Sunday before touring the facility.

“I just like hearing that it will help a lot of animals and hearing that it helps them a lot doing this,” Hollingsworth said of the facility.

Repp added that volunteers and donations are always needed at Raccoon River Pet Rescue, which opened in spring of 2020.

“This is unexpected and we’re just so happy, it’s fantastic,” she said of Sunday's donation from the Perry Pathfinders.