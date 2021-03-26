Trinity Lutheran to host Good Friday, Easter Day services

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

Good Friday and Easter Day worship services will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2715 Iowa St., Perry.

Good Friday services will be held at 7 p.m. on April 2. Easter Day worship services will be held at 10 a.m. on April 4. The church has a large sanctuary so there is room to socially distance.

Regular worship services are held at 5 p.m. Sundays, with dinner held afterward every week.

For information, call 515-465-3272 or 515-321-4702 or visit the church’s page on Facebook.