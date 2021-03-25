Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Fish Fry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 26 on 5th Street side of Saint Patrick's School.

The Knights of Columbus will host a drive-by fish fry on Friday. The menu includes fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, water and cookie for $8. The food will be delivered to your car.

Bake Sale

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 26 outside the gym of Saint Patrick's School.

Saint Patrick's Catholic School will host an Eighth Grade Bake Sale during the Saint Patrick's Knights of Columbus Fish Fry on Friday. Saint Patrick's students will be outside the gym selling baked goods to raise funds for their eighth-grade class trip.

Spring Open House

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Perry businesses.

Shop Perry businesses for new spring items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. Some shop hours may vary. Spring has sprung and Perry shops have just what you're looking for to freshen up your space and wardrobe to get ready for the new season. Shop new styles, décor and more at Mary Rose Collection, Salvaged Soul, Backwards Boutique, Betsy Peterson Designs and Ben's Five and Dime.

Perry Community Blood Drive

2-6 p.m. Friday, March 26 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 3rd St.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Relay for Life of Dallas County Easter Fundraiser

Support the Relay for Life of Dallas County this Easter. Order your candy filled plastic eggs to be delivered to your yard and ready for Easter morning fun. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society-Relay for Life of Dallas County. Find forms and more information at https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10225917793877280&id=1407153210. The deadline to purchase Easter eggs is Monday, March 29. For more information, contact Tracy/Gary Iles @gtmkiles@q.com or 515-360-468.

Woodward Friends & Neighbors Easter Fundraiser

Woodward Friends & Neighbors are excited to bring the Easter Bunny to town. Have us “Egg Your House” and then schedule a visit from our Easter Bunny. This will be a great opportunity for the children to catch the Easter Bunny in action hiding their eggs. You can also capture a picture of the Easter Bunny at your house. Make this Easter one to remember while supporting your local town’s annual celebration. Contact Rocky at 515-298-2671 to schedule your visit from the Easter Bunny. Cash, check or electronic payments can be made via PayPal.Me/Friendandneighbors or Venmo @Woodwardfnn. Checks can be mailed to Woodward Friends & Neighbors, PO Box 185, Woodward IA 50276.