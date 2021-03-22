Dallas County gives vaccine availability update for week of March 22

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

Vaccine supply in Dallas County remains limited. A small number of appointments will be available for the week of March 22. These appointments are expected to fill quickly. As vaccine supply continues to arrive in Dallas County, additional appointment slots will become available in the upcoming weeks.

Current eligibility includes:

Healthcare workers

Long-term care residents

Individuals ages 65 and older

First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers

PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and child care workers

Individuals ages 16-64 that are or might be at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to medical conditions listed at https://bit.ly/3ee0q3p

Individuals with disabilities living in home settings that are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff. Further clarification is available at https://bit.ly/38g5lxf

Frontline essential workers in the food, agricultural, distribution, and manufacturing sectors who work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing. Further clarification is available at https://bit.ly/38g5lxf

Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not including college dormitories

Government officials, including staff, to ensure continuity of government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capital during the legislative session.

Dallas County was allocated 900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 2,340 doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the week of March 22. Of these doses, 1,474 will be used for population specific clinics and 1,766 will be available for all eligible populations at one of the sites listed below.

Dallas County Health Department

25747 N Ave. Ste C, Adel, IA 50003

Scheduling will open at noon Fridays Call 515-993-3750 to schedule or click here to schedule online

HyVee HealthMarket

375 S Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Click here to schedule online

HyVee Westlakes

1725 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Click here to schedule online

HyVee Waukee

1005 E Hickman Road, Waukee, IA 50263

Click here to schedule online

Walgreens

15601 Hickman Road, Clive, IA 50325

Click here to schedule online

Redfield Medical Clinic

1013 First St., Redfield, IA 50233

Call 515-833-2301 to schedule

Adel Health Mart Pharmacy

113 N. Ninth St., Adel, IA 50003

Call 515-993-3644 to schedule or click here to request an appointment

Sumpter Pharmacy

628 Nile Kinnick Drive S., #1/2, Adel, IA 50003

515-993-1119

Click here to schedule online

Select HyVee and CPESN pharmacies in Iowa are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. These pharmacies receive vaccine supply directly from federal partners and are not counted in the county’s total allocation. Please check these pharmacy’s websites and social media for updates on how to schedule an appointment at their clinics.

We encourage Dallas County residents to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. It is also critical to continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Wear a mask or facial covering

Practice distancing 6 feet from those outside your household

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19

For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit www.coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 2-1-1. The 2-1-1 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 877-558-2609.