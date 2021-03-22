Dallas County Auditor encourages participation in High School Voter Registration Day

Dallas County Auditor Office

Dallas County Auditor Julia Helm, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across the state are encouraging Iowa high schools to conduct voter registration drives on March 30.

The date coincides with the 50th anniversary of Iowa ratifying the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18. Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to issue an official proclamation declaring March 30 as Iowa High School Voter Registration Day.

State law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote. There are almost 2,000 17-year-olds currently registered in Iowa.

“It’s crucial for young people to learn that registering to vote and participating in elections is the best way to make sure your voice is heard,” Pate said. “My office is working with schools across the state to help them register eligible students.”

There are several options available to register to vote, and it only takes a few minutes. Residents can register anytime online, through the mail, at various government agency offices, at a voter registration drive, military recruiting centers and in person at a polling place on Election Day.

Approximately 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote, and there are more than 2 million active registered voters in the state.

To check voter registration status, register to vote or update information, visit voterready.iowa.gov or www.dallascountyiowa.gov.