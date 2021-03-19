Perry to participate in statewide tornado drill on March 24

Lori Riley - Communications Supervisor, Perry Police Department

Iowa Homeland Security, Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service have designated the week of March 22-26 as Severe Weather Awareness Week. Topics to be discussed this year will include:

Monday – Severe Thunderstorms

Tuesday – Receiving Warning information

Wednesday – Tornadoes

Thursday – Family Preparedness

Friday – Flooding

The National Weather Service will issue public information statements each day during the week promoting severe weather safety. The National Weather Service has information available on their website concerning severe weather and preparedness.

The City of Perry will be participating in the statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, around 11 a.m. In the event of severe weather the test will be postponed until Thursday, March 25.

The siren tones will cycle as it does in a true emergency. We do not sound an all clear. The annual tornado drill is an excellent time to review tornado safety plans, conduct tornado drills in companies, schools and other facilities. I would encourage your organization to participate in this annual event.