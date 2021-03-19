Pearl Valley Rehab and Nursing to honor Donald 'Pappy' Lewis on March 23

Patrice Pulica - Provisional Administrator, Pearl Valley Rehab and Nursing

Pearl Valley Rehab and Nursing lost a beloved resident, Donald "Pappy" Lewis, on Thursday, March 18. Mr. Lewis spent many years in Woodward before moving to this facility in Perry in 2002.

He was known by the community for spending time outside with his duck calls waving at passersby. He especially looked forward to seeing the school buses filled with kids each afternoon.

On Tuesday, March 23, from 1-3 p.m., we would like to encourage the community to drive by the facility, 2625 Iowa St., and honk their horns and make some noise in honor of Pappy. Our staff plans to celebrate his life with a balloon release at 3 p.m.