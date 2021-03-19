Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program open through April 30

Contributed news from New Opportunities, Inc.

The Community Action Agency, New Opportunities, will be taking applications through April 30, 2021, for the 2020-2021 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.

LIHEAP customers will need to furnish identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 calendar days, the most recent 12 months, or for the past calendar year.

Apply by phone, fax, email, regular mail and online at https://app.liheapia.net. For more details about New Opportunities, please visit www.newopp.org/services/outreach.