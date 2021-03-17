Perry Community Blood Drive set for March 26

Contributed news from LifeServe Blood Center

LifeServe Blood Center is currently looking for all blood types to help hospital patients in need. Current blood donors and brand new blood donors impact three lives with just one donation. Your blood donation helps your hospital and your neighbors.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

Join us at an upcoming community blood drive:

Perry Community Blood Drive, 2-6 p.m. on Friday, March 26 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 3rd St.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.